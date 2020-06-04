Sudan: Four Injured in Attack On North Darfur Village

4 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Sareif — Four people were wounded in an attack on a village in El Sareif locality in North Darfur on Wednesday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a resident of El Jorof village, west of the Jebel Amer gold mines, reported that a group of armed men stormed the village yesterday morning.

El Nur Mohamedein, El Dei Adam, Mousa Adam, and Mohamed Yagoub were injured. The attack led to the flight of several villagers to neighbouring villages.

The source called on the North Darfur security forces and the Forces for Freedom and Change to take urgent action to restore security in the area.

