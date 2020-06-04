Guinea Bissau: President Returns Home After Treatment in France

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived home on Tuesday after spending a week in Paris where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

"I am already feeling up to the mark and restoring," said President Embaló without disclosing further details about his health condition.

Embaló left for the French capital on May 26, the same day he extended the state of emergency for additional 15 days to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Guinea Bissau, a west African country with a population of less than two million people, has recorded 1,346 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths.

Recoveries stand at 65, according to Africa CDC.