Namibia: Presidency Security Unit Charged With Assault

NO PASS FOR FREE PRESS ... Namibian Sun journalist Jemimia Beukes (right) was one of two reporters who were barred from entering the isolation facility at the Windhoek Central Hospital. Beukes and The Namibian's journalist Charmaine Ngatjiheue filed an assault against the police after they were manhandled in the process.

Two journalists yesterday filed an assault charge against the police VIP Protection Directorate following an incident in which officers manhandled them at the opening of an isolation facility at Windhoek Central Hospital.

The Namibian and Namibian Sun journalists Charmaine Ngatjiheue and Jemima Beukes entered the venue where the event was held after they and other members of the media fraternity were turned away.

The journalists, who were invited to cover the event by the office of State House's press secretary on Tuesday, were informed they were barred from the event upon arrival.

"Upon arriving at the facility this morning, we were blocked from entering the venue because we were not on the list. Prior to that, I had spoken to Sharonice from State House, who said in case I'm denied access, she'll send a statement and pictures," Ngatjiheue explained.

"She did not explicitly say we won't be allowed in nor did she say why we might not be allowed in," the journalist said.

Ngatjiheue said after the media had been denied access, with the exception of state-owned Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) staff, she and Beukes attempted to raise their concerns with officials from MICT and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, but the attempt was in vain.

"Only NBC colleagues and MICT media colleagues were allowed access while independent media was not allowed. Jemima and I eventually decided to stage a peaceful protest and walked inside the venue because we felt we were being censored by the Presidency and the government as a whole," she said.

It was during this act of protest that the police chased after them, grabbed them and forcefully dragged them towards the exit, they said.

The journalists said the police also hinted at a threat of violence against them.

Beukes said: "We walked in and were just grabbed out of the blue and pulled around, and when we walked outside, a police officer told Charmaine we could have been shot."

"I thought it was a joke, so I asked if she was serious. Her colleague came and said yes, as the president's security was at stake," she said.

Beukes said the two proceeded to open a case against the security unit as this was not the first time they [journalists] have been manhandled by the police, particularly the VIP Protection Directorate.

"We always just let it slide [but] I felt it was important at this point to make a bold statement and take a stance on the treatment journalists have to endure," she said.

The journalists also lodged their complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman, who told them the case could potentially become a criminal matter as the issue involves a threat to life.

"As an individual, I feel my rights were violated. I was pulled around and pressed hard against one of the cars in full view of the president, and he didn't say anything," Beukes yesterday said.

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) vehemently denounced the maltreatment of the journalists, as well as the barring of non-state media houses from covering important events and issues of national concern.

NMT's mandate advocates access to information and the promotion of independent media, among others.

In a statement issued after the incident, NMT director Zoe Titus said the trust is opposed to the use of Covid-19 regulations to infringe on the rights of journalists to access information.

Furthermore, she said they specifically denounce any attempt to inflict bodily harm on journalists in the course of their work.

"We condemn this in the strongest terms and call upon State House and the government in general to liaise with media on a mutually beneficial arrangement that would prevent such distasteful occurrences and enable media to do their job going forward.

"This is unacceptable, more especially since these were women journalists who posed no threat to these officials," she said.

Titus said while the trust appreciates government efforts to ensure the safety and numbers of all guests and journalists through Covid-19 regulations at such gatherings, it should be noted that it is not feasible to expect media houses to rely on a single source of information - that being state-owned media.

"If this preferential treatment is allowed to stand in the way proposed by State House, [it] in turn dramatically impedes the watchdog role of the media and independent journalism.

"It should be noted that the right to media freedom as enshrined in the Constitution cannot be suspended or diminished by a state of emergency," she said.

The Namibian's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, said the incident demonstrates yet another case of the government using Covid-19 to stifle independent news media and journalists' access to crucial, public information.

"I really feel it's a pattern they have now established and it appears they keep targeting only the non-government media. So there's very little else for one to conclude other than state apparatus is being used to keep out independent journalism," he said.

Amupadhi relayed concern about the government's heavy-handedness and general approach, likening it to an autocratic "Chinese-style way of dealing with news and media".

"It's just becoming general hostility towards independent media [and] we seem to be following an autocratic style of a country like China where public information is filtered through the state apparatus such as a government-run and directed news organisation," he said.

Commenting on the threat made to the journalists that they could've been shot, Amupadhi said that it is clearly intimidation.

"Perhaps this police officer really wants to warn journalists 'be careful, we are trigger-happy around here and you could be the victim'.

"So, we can't take that statement by the police officer for granted," he said.

In an apology letter issued by the Presidency's office yesterday, the incident was chalked up to a miscommunication between the Presidency's media team and the health ministry.

In the statement, the Presidency called the incident "highly regrettable", and said the action of preventing the media from entering was to comply with Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

"The RSVP list was a precautionary measure in light of the health regulations under the state of emergency and subsequent actions of the security officials were not of ill intent or deliberate, but simply enforcing compliance to regulations," it stated.

The Presidency reassured the media it values its important role and will continue to ensure media freedom.