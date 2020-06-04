Sudan: General Nugud Calls for Commitment to Health Precuations

Khartoum — The Deputy Chief of Staff, General, Monawar Osman Nugud has underlined that the only weapon for fighting the COVID-19 is the commitment of the citizens to the precautionary measures and staying-at-home.

General, Nugud said in the press conference held, Wednesday, by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, at the Sudan News Agency, said if we implemented the precautionary measures and the total lock down by ourselves and without checkpoints, we would announce Sudan free of COVID-19 in the end of the two-week period.