Sudan: General Nugud Calls for Commitment to Health Precuations

4 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Deputy Chief of Staff, General, Monawar Osman Nugud has underlined that the only weapon for fighting the COVID-19 is the commitment of the citizens to the precautionary measures and staying-at-home.

General, Nugud said in the press conference held, Wednesday, by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, at the Sudan News Agency, said if we implemented the precautionary measures and the total lock down by ourselves and without checkpoints, we would announce Sudan free of COVID-19 in the end of the two-week period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.