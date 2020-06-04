Sudan: Registration of New 189 COVID19 Cases and 7 Fatalities

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of new 189 cases of COVID-19 , in addition to 7 fatalities and 86 recovered cases.

The Epidemiological report of Tuesday, June.2 showed that the cases are registered as follows:

Khartoum State, 137 cases, Gezira, 20, North Kordofan, one case, Gadarif, 9, Sennar, 3, Shumaliya, 5,Nahr El-Neil, 2 cases, The White Nile, 6, Ease Darfur, 2 cases, West Kordofan and three cases in the Blue Nile.

The report showed that the total number of the COVID-19 infections topped 5499 with 314 fatalities and 1711 recovered cases.