Somalia to Resume Air Transport

Somalia is set to open the domestic flights after a suspension caused by COVID19.

The federal government of Somalia said that domestic flights will resume later this week with tough rules given by the health ministry.

Minister of Transport and Civil aviation of the federal government of Somalia Mohamed Abdillahi Salat Omar said the government will offer (PPE) personal protective equipment and other supplies to contain the spread coronavirus.

The Somali government closed flights in mid-march and also restricted large gatherings in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Somalia has so far reported 2,146 cases of coronavirus while 79 people succumbed to the virus and 406 patients have recovered.