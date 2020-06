Galmudug regional state president Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-Qoor) has hailed the construction of the port in the city of Hobyo as a game-changer the Somalia economy.

He said that his administration was well placed to complete the required job and that they would not seek any external help. Galmudug president said " the people of Galmudug can construct the port without other peoples help".

He reiterated that the operation to disarm the clan militias to surrender their weapon is still ongoing.