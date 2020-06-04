Angola: COVID-19 - Endiama Donates Biosafety Means to Minsa

Luanda — The Angolan Diamond Company (Endiama E.P) Wednesday donated several biosafety materials, medicines and ventilators to the Ministry of Health (Minsa) in order to support this ministerial department in the fight against the covid-19 that has ravaged the country since March.

On that occasion, the Health minister, Silvia Lutucuta, thanked the gesture of that diamond company and the private system, pointing out that these means come in addition to the enormous quantities that arrive daily in Angola, coming from China, to support and strengthen the health units.

"We will share everything we are receiving with our health units at a national level, and that in reality the protection of our professionals, patients and accompanying persons, at this time, is a great priority. And so we will prevent more professionals from becoming infected," she stressed.

In this sense, the spokesperson for the Multi-sectoral Committee on Pandemic Response also hopes that the disease will be conquered as soon as possible, out of fear of its impact in that period and the fact that it has already entered vulnerable areas, such as Hoji-ya-Henda.

For his part, the chairman of the board of directors of Endiama E.P., Ganga Júnior, reported that the donation is limited to three sets of materis to be delivered, estimated at $ 5.4 million, including biosecurity equipment.