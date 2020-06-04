Namibia: Ras Sheehama's Afro-Reggae in the House

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will continue with their At Home series, this time featuring the legendary Ras Sheehama.

The concert takes place on Friday from 19h00 and will be streamed on the Goethe-Institut's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Sheehama will be supported by Rodrigue Fingers on guitar, Ray on bass, Kali on keys, Titus on drums and special guest Onai to provide the audience with an authentic experience.

"I'm an entertainer and I will be using a full band to make the audience feel like they're there with me," Sheehama says.

The artist has earned his status as one of Namibia's best-loved musicians since the country's independence in 1990, following years abroad during Namibia's liberation struggle.

His father's affiliation to Swapo forced Sheehama into exile in Angola, Zambia and Nigeria, where he gained much of his musical influences.

"Nigeria gave me a melting pot of music, where I created and blended my so-called Afro-reggae. The culture there broadened my horizons musically," he says.

With more than eight albums since his debut in 1991, Sheehama believes while Namibian music has certainly evolved in terms of genre and style, it still misses something he aims to address.

"We need more live musicians and I feel the authenticity of Namibia's music has not really been showcased and promoted to a level at which it is recognisable."

Sheehama began to pursue his passion for reggae in high school.

He loves reggae, because it motivates the pursuit of freedom and love, he says.

He recently released a double compilation album featuring some of his most popular songs from 1991 to 2019, which have been digitally remastered.

"Life evolves and we are now dealing with different issues than we did 30 years ago, but I am still a rebel who writes about what I see around me. My advice to others in the creative industry is that determination will take you to the right people, who will take you to the right places at the right time," he says.

The 'At Home with Goethe' project is hosted in solidarity with Namibian creatives and has received commendable support.

Chargé d'affaires at the German embassy in Windhoek Ellen Gölz says this initiative enables artists to maintain relations with an audience in support of their careers.

"At the German embassy, we are delighted to be able to support another online concert - especially in these difficult times. This initiative allows us to be part of live music and chat with the artists from our living rooms," she says.