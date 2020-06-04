Cameroon: Football - PWD Bamenda Receives Support

he Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit donated sports equipment to the 2020 champions of Cameroon's Elite One Championship yesterday June 3.

On May 12, 2020 PWD Social Club of Bamenda was officially declared champions of the national Elite One championship after FECAFOOT ended the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, PWD Bamenda will represent Cameroon in the African Champions League. It is in this light that the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit, Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam, in her capacity as Elite of the North West Region, donated sports equipment to PWD Bamenda as a way of encouraging the team.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam said the donation is in appreciation for what PWD of Bamenda has been doing throughout the season. She said the donation is to encourage the players to go ahead and win the African trophy and to keep the championship title for as long as possible. She called on the officials of PWD to make good use of the equipment and promised that more good things will come their way if the use them jealously. Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam said football is a rallying factor and called on all those in the bushes to come out and join football teams in order to build the country in peace, unity and love. The President of PWD Bamenda, Pascal Abunde, on behalf of the team thanked the Minister for the gesture. He said the equipment will enable PWD Bamenda to prepare for the upcoming African Champions League and the next national football championship .