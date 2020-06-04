Nigeria: Thousands Demand Justice for Women

This follows a tremendous hike in the number of women either killed or raped in the country.

Thousands of Nigerians have condemned the high wave of violence against women in the country. Most of them have taking to social media to demand "justice" after a series of high-profile cases of violence against women sparked outrage nationwide. The rallying cries #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForTina and #JusticeForJennifer have reverberated among internet users, with celebrities like, Afropop diva Tiwa Sawage, Wizkid and music producer Don Jazzy also joining virtual campaigns inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the United States.

The latest outpouring of anger has been unleashed by the cases of three women and girls who were killed or raped in incidents activists say showcase the widespread sexual violence and police brutality in Nigeria. In April, an 18-year-old known called Jennifer was allegedly attacked and raped by a gang of five men in Kaduna, a city in northern Nigeria. The case only gained attention after her relatives scared the accused would escape justice released a video online of family comforting the traumatized teen. Now, local police say two men have been arrested for rape and three other suspects are being sought. Two other cases that happened last week prompted more people to express their anger. A 16-year-old high school student called Tina Ezekwe was shot and killed after police opened fire at a bus stop in Lagos, the country's biggest city during a nighttime coronavirus cur- few. After an outcry online, the police force said two officers had been arrested and were facing disciplinary action and possible prosecution. In southern Edo state, 22-year-old University student Vera Uwaila Omozuma, known as Uwa, was found beaten to death in a church after reportedly being raped. A female blogger from the area drew the at- tention of hundreds of thousands of internet users with the hashtag #JusticeForUwa. Under pressure, the regional governor and police pledged an investigation to track down those responsible for the killing of the microbiology student. Endorsing the ongoing campaign, Segun Awosanya, the head of Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation that campaigns against abuses by law enforcement, told AFP news agency that, "Social media is a tool to bring light on police, or institutions," "Once the light is on them, they have to go back to the cases and dig them up. They can't keep quiet anymore."