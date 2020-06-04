Cameroon: 'Operation Bafut 2' - Vehicles, Amunition Recovered From Fighters

Defence and Security Forces of the 5 th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Region have destroyed more bases of Armed fighters in Bafut Subdivision, Mezam Division.

The Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Nka Valere has expressed satisfaction with a special operation in the neighbourhood of Bafut Sub Division that ended with the destruction of more camps of separatist fighters and the recovery of arms, amunition and property. Brigadier General Nka Valere and Brigadier General Divine Ekongwesse went reviewing the operation in Bafut on June 2nd, 2020 during which they encouraged the population to stand by the Defence and Security Forces for their security and protection. Christened, "Operation Bafut 2", and, coming on the heels of "Operation Bafut 1", a month ago, the operation emerged with the recovery of some 28 locally fabricated pistols, 11 side Arms, car batteries, Canon fires, gas canisters, a generator, cables, barb wires, phones, cartridges marijuana etc.

In effect; the operation involving elements be of BTAP, BRIM and 501 Air Force Base spent a week in Bafut where they equally recovered some eight vehicles, trucks and herds of cows. This time around; they targeted the three villages of Achene, Akosia and Nchum and the neighbourhoods of Nforya,Agyati etc. Brigadier General Nka Valere, conveyed the congratulations of the Minister Delegate in charge of Defence to Defense. The operation also took in two daughters of a certain " General Dead man" who are currently with the social welfare services, working to reunite them at their request with some family members in Douala .