Cameroon: Bamenda - End-of-Course Exam Candidates Resume Classes

General Certificate of Education Examination- GCE, BAC, FSLC, CEP candidates for the 2019/2020 sessions resumed classes in Bamenda on June,2,2020.

Classes ahead of the 2019/2020 sessions of the GCE, BAC, FSLC, CEP etc are on course in Bamenda. Mezam SDO, Mooh Emile Simon went sizing up their effectiveness on June, 2, 2020 with a message of encouragement, vigilance and respect for prescribed prevention measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. The SDO criss- crossed G.S. Up station, GBHS Bayelle, GPS Bayelle, GPS Old town and PSS Mankon. A medical team was on standby at PSS Mankon, receiving students resuming the campus from their respective homes. The atmosphere was studious in virtually all schools and colleges visited. The SDO encouraged students and pupils to embrace and stand by barrier measures against the coronavirus. He tested their knowledge on the pandemic and stressed the need for face masks by all. On-the-spot, the D O of Bamenda II Sub division, provided face masks to some pupils who lacked while the SDO instructed school authorities not to allow any pupil or student in school without face mask. Anti Covid-19 kits were conspicuously planted in most schools visited with students, pupils and staff washing hands, sanitizing and focused towards a successful end of the academic year. Ahead of schools resumption for examination classes, virtually all concerned schools and colleges in Bamenda were disinfected over the weekend. It was thanks to the Mayor's of Tubah, Bamenda I, II and III Councils and the Bamenda-based Army Rescue Unit that the exercise made schools resumption possible for the teaching and learning process. At press time, the SDO was on the way to size up teaching and learning at the University of Bamenda .