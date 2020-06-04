Angola: COVID-19 - Benguela Receives Biosafety Material

Benguela — Eighteen tons of biosafety materials for the protection of health technicians and users arrived Wednesday, in the city of Benguela, as part of the prevention and fight against covid-19.

According to the provincial director of Health in Benguela, Manuel Cabinda, protection suits, glasses, thermometers and gloves stand out, for the reinforcement of treatment units and institutional quarantine.

He explained that, in a first phase, the treatment unit (Catumbela police hospital) and the institutional quarantine centres that have been set up in the 10 municipalities, will be supplied to deal with suspected cases and provide first aid.

In the same way, he said, the province has carried out continuous training of medical staff in handling equipment and attending to patients.

"Nurses, diagnostic and therapeutic technicians, and support personnel in the hospital area are also being trained, fundamentally in the use of protective equipment," he added.

He also informed that they continue to test people who violate the health fence or those who enter health units with respiratory illness of unidentified cause.

According to him, so far the province of Benguela has sent to Luanda 160 samples, of which received the result of 128, all negative.