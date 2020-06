A total of 16 returning citizens from South Africa Wednesday tested Covid-19 positive bringing the number of confirmed cases to 222, from 206 recorded the previous day.

The Health Ministry confirmed this in its daily Covid-19 update.

"Sixteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Wednesday). These are all returnees from South Africa and are isolated. To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 222, recovered 29, active 189, and four deaths," the ministry said.