Ghana: COVID-19 Cases Climb to 8,548... 3,132 Recoveries With 38 Deaths

Ghana had recorded 478 more cases of coronavirus (COVID -19) thereby shooting up the country's case count to 8,548 from the previous update of 8,070.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 146 more people have recovered from the disease increasing the rate from 2,947 to 3,132.

Also the death toll had increased from 36 to 38 indicating that two more persons had died from the disease with 13 people in severe condition and two in a critical state. One person is said to be on ventilator.

The GHS has pegged the country's active case at 5,378.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated 3,342 tested positive out of 65,435 total number of test conducted while 5,065 people tested positive through contact tracing out of 152,465 total tests done.

The latest update from the GHS also states the total number of persons who tested positive from the earlier mandatory quarantine remained at 115 and the number of Kuwaiti returnees who tested positive also stayed at 35.

Seven regions have recorded new cases with Greater Accra leading with 278 additional cases bringing its total tally to 5,894 from 5,616 recorded previously with Ashanti following with 95 new cases thereby increasing its case count to 1,342 from 1,247.

Western Region has also recorded 28 new cases increasing its tally from 421 to 449 with Central also recording an increase from 404 to 438 while Eastern has 17 new cases shooting case count from 117 to 134 , Volta has recorded 10 new cases increasing its case count from 76 to 86 and Upper East having 16 new cases bringing its tally from 26 to 42.

Meanwhile seven regions have not recorded any new case with Ahafo Region yet to record a single case.

The regions are Western North 68, Northern 37, Oti 26, Upper West 22, Bono East, six, North East two cases respectively while Savannah and Bono regions has one case each.