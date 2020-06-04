Malawi: Chief Secretary Blasts Macra Board On Itaye

4 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara on Wednesday blasted Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Board of Directors for 'undermining' President Peter Mutharika of the firing of beleaguered director general Godfrey Itaye.

Mutharika sacked Itaye from Macra last week and deployed him to Malawi Post Corporation as Postmaster General but Macra Board, chaired by Reverend Alex Maulana 'backed' Itaye saying government need to follow procedures in removing Itaye from Macra.

Maulana and another board member Igolet Banda faced the wrath of Muhara when they met him on Wednesday over the issue.

"They were properly dressed down by the Chief Secretary and they were told to make sure that Itaye swaps with Henry Shamu at MPC before the end of this week," said an insider privy to the issue.

The Macra Board is now drafting a letter sacking Itaye from Macra and appointing Shamu as the new Director General.

The two are expected to report at their various new work stations by Monday next week, according to sources at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Macra Board's stance was seen as a direct insubordination to President Mutharika's directive to fire Itaye at Macra.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.