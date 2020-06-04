Malawi: Chief Secretary Blasts Macra Board On Itaye

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara on Wednesday blasted Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Board of Directors for 'undermining' President Peter Mutharika of the firing of beleaguered director general Godfrey Itaye.

Mutharika sacked Itaye from Macra last week and deployed him to Malawi Post Corporation as Postmaster General but Macra Board, chaired by Reverend Alex Maulana 'backed' Itaye saying government need to follow procedures in removing Itaye from Macra.

Maulana and another board member Igolet Banda faced the wrath of Muhara when they met him on Wednesday over the issue.

"They were properly dressed down by the Chief Secretary and they were told to make sure that Itaye swaps with Henry Shamu at MPC before the end of this week," said an insider privy to the issue.

The Macra Board is now drafting a letter sacking Itaye from Macra and appointing Shamu as the new Director General.

The two are expected to report at their various new work stations by Monday next week, according to sources at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Macra Board's stance was seen as a direct insubordination to President Mutharika's directive to fire Itaye at Macra.