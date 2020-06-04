Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Delights in Chamisa Woes, Admits Zanu-PF Exploiting MDC Implosion

There is nothing amiss in Zanu-PF taking advantage of the factional fights in the main opposition MDC Alliance while rebuilding its own fractured structures, Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

A former adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa went on to describe embattled MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa as a "destructive" politician who was now "stewing in his mess".

The opposition leader was recently declared illegitimate leader of the main opposition by the courts.

The ruling was a potential banana skin to the charismatic politician's ambitions of one day becoming the country's number one.

Chamisa is up in arms with political nemesis, Mnangagwa for allegedly manipulating the courts and parliament to come up with unfavourable decisions to his party.

The politician, who came a close second in Zimbabwe's 2018 presidential election, is currently involved in a fierce tussle for control of the main opposition with a faction led by ex-party vice president Thokozani Khupe.

Amid the crisis, Mutsvangwa who is also leader of the country's combative war veterans association, fingered the embattled opposition leader for authoring his own misfortunes.

He said Chamisa used unconstitutional means to rise to the MDC presidency in 2018 following the death of founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

He excused the ruling Zanu PF for taking advantage of the fragmentation in the MDC adding this gave the ruling party space to put its own house in order.

"He (Chamisa) is trying to say Zanu PF is taking advantage of him. That of course is politics. If you make missteps, the other opposition will take advantage of it," Mutsvangwa said on the national broadcaster, ZBC Wednesday night.

"Nelson Chamisa is dishonest and I talk from experience. I have dealt with both leaders of the MDC starting with Morgan Tsvangirai when he formed his political party (in 1999)."

"I was one of the first war veterans ever to see him. Now, Nelson Chamisa is destructive," he said, adding that Chamisa shot to the helm of MDC through, "a coup in his own party and the law has finally caught up with him. The law of the land".

"He is stewing in his own mess. So next time Nelson Chamisa, run a clean show. But right now he is being chased out of town."

Mutsvangwa went on to heap praise on MDC Alliance legislators for returning to Parliament after weeks of boycotts following the expulsion of four of their senior colleagues from the house after their recall by reinstated secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

The expelled MPs are; Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveous.

"I am glad that other MPs are coming back to Parliament because that is where issues are supposed to be discussed. Don't abandon Parliament. This is the institution where Zimbabweans are ruled. That is why people choose you to go to make decisions about their lives.

"You don't abandon Parliament simply because someone was careless enough to rise by a coup within his own party and the judges have caught up with him," Mutsvangwa pointed out.