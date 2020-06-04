Malawi: Murder Suspect Battling for Life After Mob Attack - Admitted to Kasungu Hospital

A murder suspect is battling for his life at Kasungu District Hospital after angry community members heavily assaulted him to avenge for a 60 year old man who he allegedly robbed and murdered on May 30, 2020.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations officer, Harry Namwaza the incident occurred at Zakariya village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chisemphere.

"On the night of May 30, 2020 at around 20:00 hours, Victor Chirwa returned from Chatoloma, where he had gone to collect money, in the ccompany of Mike Phiri.

"Upon reaching home, the two proceeded to Samuel Mithi village where they started drinking Kachasu," said Namwaza.

He said it is alleged that after drinking, the two left the place but Chirwa was found unconscious in the morning of May 31, 2020 at around 06:00 hours with deep hacked wounds in the head and was unable to speak.

He said well wishers rushed him to Kaluluma Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results revealed that death was due to severe head injuries.

Immediately, after the incident, Mike Phiri fled from the village which prompted some villagers to launch a manhunt to apprehend him.

He was apprehended on June 1, 2020 after which the community members started baying for his blood to avenge the death of Chirwa.

Police rushed to the scene where they managed to rescue him but he had already been heavily assaulted.

Meanwhile, the suspect is admitted to Kasungu District Hospital where he is battling for his life.

