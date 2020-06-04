Angola: COVID-19 - Cacolo Reinforced With Biosafety Material

4 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cacolo — The Municipal Administration of Cacolo, in the province of Lunda Sul, received Wednesday, from the Provincial Health Office, a batch of biosafety material to serve the population and technicians working in the most diverse health units, in this phase of combating the covid-19 pandemic.

The material consists of gel and ethyl alcohol, gloves, masks, disposable gowns, goggles and various antibiotics.

On the occasion, the director of the Provincial Health Office, Viegas de Almeida, stated that the delivery of this material is part of the contingency plan to fight the pandemic and aims to ensure that the health units are prepared for possible positive cases.

Regarding the epidemiological situation of the municipality, he considered stable, calling on the population to continue to comply with the prevention measures, staying at home and only going out for health issues or for food purchases.

For his part, the Cacolo municipal administrator, Adérito Cahanga, thanked the Health Directorate for its gesture and promised to better manage the contingent, to serve technicians and disadvantaged people in the area.

