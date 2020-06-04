Namibia: Water Problems Delay Reopening of Omusati Schools

Education ministry executive director Sanet Steenkamp says the challenges at Onesi Secondary School in Omusati region will not be resolved overnight.

In the same vein, she said, issues that have cropped up at five other schools in the region will be sorted out within this week.

Six secondary schools are not ready to reopen in the region due to water problems, however, the ministry of works is hard at work to ensure the existing problems are rectified as soon as possible.

According to Steenkamp, Onesi Secondary School and other five schools will be the first to benefit from the African Development Bank funds.

The affected secondary schools in the region are Negumbo, Oshipeto, Shikongo Iipinge and David Sheehama.

The major problem at Onesi is the leaking of water under the hostel block, affecting 310 learners.

"Those schools will benefit from the funds through renovation and upgrading - those schools are a concern and need urgent renovations," she explained.

Other schools in need of attention are in Oshikoto, Zambezi, Kunene and Omusati regions.

But she enthused that the learners will not be affected academically because the education ministry has dedicated this week for orientation while learning and teaching will only resume in earnest by next week.

She said the regional directors are accountable to ensure they come up with regional initiatives and arrangements to make sure learners are not left behind.

The executive director said other regions have already made arrangements by which some learners were taken to other schools to make sure they attend school.

"However the directors have to make arrangements with teachers because it is a shifting of placed duties as well as the learners," she said

Steenkamp further urged teachers to continue to build enduring relationships with each other and with parents, purposefully to work towards elevated levels of trust, hope, positive emotions and optimism.

"We have no doubt that these will give rise to increased commitment, satisfaction and other positive work outcomes," she said.