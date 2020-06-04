Angola: Operators Highlight Tourism Potential in Southern Angola

4 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Economic operators Wednesday stressed in an internet forum that the tourist potential of southern Angola could attract thousands of international tourists into the country, a fact that will boost the tourist industry and the diversification of the economy.

With the support of a virtual "zoom" platform, an initiative of the Portal Hotéis de Angola (hoteisangola.com), launched in Huíla, tourism professionals will have access to up-to-date information on the region and mobilize international operators and make national tourism profitable.

José Cabral, manager of Travelgest Angola, a company created 12 years ago and specialised in receiving cruise ships, said that much of Angola's tourism potential lies in the southern zone, where there are also infrastructures that captivate the interest of tourists, especially in providing transport.

He stressed that there are excellent conditions for tourism, as infrastructures already exist that allow them to do their job, especially in Huila, where he recognizes that there is an effort of the Government to improve the city of Lubango.

"It is an example that this governor is giving and should be followed by 17 other provinces, because he has proved that with little it is possible to do good things, which attracts the interest of foreigners, because despite the reforms, the original and historical traces are preserved to receive tourists," he stressed.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.