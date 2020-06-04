Angola: Operators Highlight Tourism Potential in Southern Angola

Lubango — Economic operators Wednesday stressed in an internet forum that the tourist potential of southern Angola could attract thousands of international tourists into the country, a fact that will boost the tourist industry and the diversification of the economy.

With the support of a virtual "zoom" platform, an initiative of the Portal Hotéis de Angola (hoteisangola.com), launched in Huíla, tourism professionals will have access to up-to-date information on the region and mobilize international operators and make national tourism profitable.

José Cabral, manager of Travelgest Angola, a company created 12 years ago and specialised in receiving cruise ships, said that much of Angola's tourism potential lies in the southern zone, where there are also infrastructures that captivate the interest of tourists, especially in providing transport.

He stressed that there are excellent conditions for tourism, as infrastructures already exist that allow them to do their job, especially in Huila, where he recognizes that there is an effort of the Government to improve the city of Lubango.

"It is an example that this governor is giving and should be followed by 17 other provinces, because he has proved that with little it is possible to do good things, which attracts the interest of foreigners, because despite the reforms, the original and historical traces are preserved to receive tourists," he stressed.