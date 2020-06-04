Tunisia: Ministerial Meeting On Project for Integration of Young People Excluded From School and Professional System

Tunis/Tunisia — The draft of a programme for young people excluded from the school system, vocational training and work was at the heart of a ministerial meeting chaired on Wednesday by Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh.

It is a project that proposes the establishment of a programme to reintegrate young people into the world of work or in academic or vocational training, a statement of the Prime Ministry reads.

"The presence of a thousand young people excluded from the various academic and professional systems is a loss for the national community," says the Prime Minister.

To this end, he ordered the formation of a working team to develop a strategy around a training programme that meets the aspirations and expectations of young people.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of justice, defence, the interior, the civil service, finance, education, higher education, cultural affairs, social affairs and the ministry of youth and sports.