Tunisia: HPR - Divided Opinions On Motion of Pdl and Unanimous Rejection of Interference in Libyan Affairs

Tunis/Tunisia — Members speaking on the motion presented by the Free Destourian Party (PDL) were unanimous in their rejection of any interference in Libya's internal affairs. However, their opinions were divided on the content of the motion.

In this respect, MP Zouheir Makhlouf (Democratic Group) called on President Kais Saied to propose an initiative bringing together the neighbouring countries and Libya to prevent any foreign intervention in that country. He warned against bias in this matter.

For his part, Mehdi ben Gharbia (Tahya Tounès) said that since Bourguiba, Tunisia has maintained relations with various parties including those involved in the Libyan file.

For him, foreign policy should not be an object of conflict, stressing the need to take into account the interests of the country and the tens of thousands of Tunisians residing in these different countries.

Sadok Kahbich (National Reform), for his part, considered that the solution for Libya lies in Tunisia's mediation in view of the long-standing relations between the two countries. He expressed his rejection of practices aimed at dividing the Libyan people.

Yosri Dali (Al Karama) criticised the draft motion, deeming it close to one of the parties in conflict in Libya. Moreover, in its motion, the PDL does not mention the intervention of countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, Germany, USA, Russia or Italy in Libyan affairs, he said.

For Samir Dilou (Ennahdha), the motion would have received unanimous support if it had contained a rejection of interference n Libya instead of calling for support for one side of the conflict in Libya. He pointed out that the national interest required mobilising all efforts to achieve a peaceful solution in Libya.

For his part, MP Mohamed Skhiri (Qalb Tunes) believes that aligning one side against another is a serious mistake that requires an apology to the Libyan people.

Qalb Tounès held a press conference earlier in the day in which the party indicated that it will vote in favour of the motion in case it does not mention certain countries.

PDL MP Abderrazek Hosni stressed the importance of defending Tunisia's image as a land of dialogue and consensus rather than a logistical base facilitating military interventions in Libya.

The deputies of the Al Karama Coalition and the majority of the deputies of Ennahdha left the plenary session while PDL President Abir Moussi read out the motion.

During the afternoon session, the deputies voted for the extension of one hour of discussions on the draft motion with 153 votes in favour, 16 against and no abstentions.