Swaziland PM, Ministers Break Own Regulation On Crowds At Coronavirus Awareness Event

The Prime Minister of Swaziland (eSwatini) and government ministers broke their own lockdown restrictions when they held a coronavirus awareness event.

Up to 150 people attended, according to local media, when rules ban gatherings of more than 20.

The event took place on Tuesday (3 June 2020) at Mhlambanyatsi Constituency.

With PM Ambrose Dlamini were Minister of Finance Neal Rijkenberg, Minister of Tinkhundla Administration and Development David Ngcamphalala and Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, Harries Bulunga.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi told the Times of eSwatini she had been promised that the rules would be followed. She confirmed the regulations were breached.

In other coronavirus developments in Swaziland:

CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS at Lubombo Referral Hospital have complained about a lack of food. Some fear it is being stolen before it reaches them.

THE MINISTRY of Commerce, Industry and Trade confirmed that the manufacturing, distribution and wholesaling of alcohol remained banned during the partial coronavirus lockdown in the kingdom. This was after reports that large quantities had been imported from South Africa.

MORE THAN 100 government employees at the Central Statistics Office had their one-year contracts for the eSwatini Annual Agricultural Survey suspended because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Tens of thousands of jobs are in danger because of the outbreak.