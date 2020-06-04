Sudan: Rf Renews Commitment to Sit-in Breaks Up Issue

4 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan Revolutionary Front renewed its commitment to give the Sit-in-break up issue top priority.

The Front said in statement issued, Wednesday, marking the First anniversary of the breaking up of the Sit-in before the Army General Command that justice is a basic factor in building the New Sudan, calling on the Independent Investigation in crime of breaking up the sit-in to speed up its work and announce the results.

"The RF affirms to the Sudanese people that it will not betray the blood of the martyrs" the statement said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.