Sudan: Health Official Affirms Stability of Health Situations in Sumaliya State

Dongola — The Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, in Al-Shumaliya State, Dr. Saber Fathi has affirmed the stability of health situation in the state.

He told SUNA, Thursday that his ministry, in coordination with the concerned circles, is going ahead with taking the necessary health precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said the numbers of the pandemic cases that receive requested medical care in the major isolation center are three cases, in addition to 8 suspected cases.

On the situations of the returnees from Libya who are quarantined in Dongla, Dr.Fathi said 104 out iof them were transported to Khartoum State and from there, they will be transported to their families in the different states.