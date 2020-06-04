Sudan: Health Official Affirms Stability of Health Situations in Sumaliya State

4 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, in Al-Shumaliya State, Dr. Saber Fathi has affirmed the stability of health situation in the state.

He told SUNA, Thursday that his ministry, in coordination with the concerned circles, is going ahead with taking the necessary health precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said the numbers of the pandemic cases that receive requested medical care in the major isolation center are three cases, in addition to 8 suspected cases.

On the situations of the returnees from Libya who are quarantined in Dongla, Dr.Fathi said 104 out iof them were transported to Khartoum State and from there, they will be transported to their families in the different states.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.