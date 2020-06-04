Sudan: Al-Shuhada Gardens Witness Commemoration of the Sit-in Martyrs

Khartoum — Al-Shuhada gardens, in the Republican Palace, in Khartoum witnessed, Thursday, a celebration to mark the martyrs of the sit-in, who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

A number of members of the Sovereignty Council, community figures, members of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies and the families of the martyrs participated in the event.

The Sovereign Council Member, Ayisha Musa who addressed the event described the sit-in massacre as sad memory in the life of the Sudanese people, adding that the people celebrate the martyrs with peace music, the least we can do.