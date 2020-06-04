South Africa: Another 2 Killed, 4 Injured During More Shootings in Cape Town

At least another four shooting incidents have been recorded in the Cape Town area this week since the start of lockdown Level 3 - including three in the Du Noon area and one in Athlone.

A man, whose age was not known, was shot dead and two other people were injured in one incident in Athlone.

On Tuesday night, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Du Noon, even though his family gave the robbers who invaded their home everything they asked for, while two others were also injured in separate shootings in Du Noon.

This follows the killing of a 32-year-old man who was shot dead and a 2-year-old toddler who was injured in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, which was reported on Wednesday night.

Du Noon shooting

The 17-year-old boy was shot dead at a robbery in the Site 5 informal settlement in Du Noon on Tuesday night.

The teenager was rushed to the nearby clinic, but was declared dead.

A statement from the Table View police station said that his home was invaded by people demanding money from his family, as they held a gun to his chest.

Spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler said that his parents gave the robbers money and phones, but they still shot the boy in the chest as they left.

He was rushed to the nearby clinic, but succumbed to his injuries.

A case of armed robbery and murder is being investigated by Table View police.

Athlone shooting

Cape Town Metro Police's Tactical Response Unit also rushed to the scene of a shooting in Athlone on Wednesday night when they heard gunfire.

Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said officers were on patrol when they heard the shots.

They found a dead man lying on the ground, his body riddled with bullets.

Two bystanders were also wounded during the shooting and were transported to the nearest medical facility.

The officers tracked a man, 22, and suspected of being the shooter, to a home with the help of residents.

He was searched and found to be in possession of a Z88 Vector firearm, with two magazines and ammunition.

He was detained at Philippi police station and will face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of unlicenced ammunition.

More Du Noon shootings

On Wednesday morning, there were another two shooting incidents in Du Noon, the first at a spaza shop in the Site 5 informal settlement.

Van Wyk said that, when officers arrived, they were told that a man had been shot and rushed to the nearby clinic. Police said they would check on his condition and get further information.

However, while the officers were at the scene, they heard more gunshots nearby and rushed off to investigate.

As they arrived around the corner of another spaza shop, somebody shot at the police officers.

Because there were bystanders, the officers could not return fire.

A bread truck had been delivering bread to a spaza shop when the two occupants were confronted by three armed men.

Van Wyk said another victim had been shot in the arm and that the arrival of the police had given them the chance to run away.

However, the gunmen also fled into the surrounding houses and alleys.

A possible link between the two incidents would be investigated during the attempted murder and armed robbery cases.

Bonteheuwel shooting

As reported on Wednesday night, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following the fatal shooting of the 32-year-old man and the injuring of a little boy at about 19:15 in Bonteheuwel Avenue.

"The injured boy [was] taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," said Van Wyk.

Local councillor Angus McKenzie said gunfire rang out in the area on Wednesday night, and that City Law Enforcement officers had tried to chase down the gunmen but, due to the bystanders on the scene, couldn't use their firearms.

Eventually, they had managed to seize one weapon that was thrown to the side.

He said the shootings were suspected to be linked to the wider crime eco-system of drugs, guns, alcohol, money laundering and the protectionism trade.

He theorised that during the more stringent lockdown levels, police, the SA National Defence Force and Law Enforcement officers were highly visible, enforcing the stay-at-home rules and cracking down on cigarette smugglers, so it was more difficult for this economy to operate.

However, with police now being less visible as more freedom of movement was allowed, it was easier for criminals to move around.

Anyone with any information about the shootings can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Earlier this week, between Sunday night and Monday morning, two children and a 64-year-old man were shot in Manenberg.

Source: News24