Namibia: Disability Council Starved for Money

THE National Disability Council of Namibia says they are faced with inadequate funding and skilled manpower to fully carry out their mandate.

The council was created to monitor the implementation of the National Policy on Disability, to identify provisions in any law which may hinder the implementation of the policy, and to make recommendations in that regard.

Meliherius Haukambe, acting director of the National Disability Council of Namibia, yesterday said with the council's meagre resources, they strive to implement its multifaceted mandate and to do more with less.

He said one can do only as much as one's financial and acquired human resources can allow.

Haukambe yesterday said this at the inauguration of board members.

He said the council's main challenges are inadequate funding, citing the N$4 million appropriated to the council during the last financial year and a critical lack of skilled manpower.

"The message is simple, loud and clear that the council is financially starved and severely understaffed," he said.

He said on top of this the council's vehicle fleet is insufficient and old.

"The reality remains that a great need exists to fund this council adequately to enable it to acquire sufficient and skilled manpower to implement its mandate and possibly do more in the upliftment of the livelihoods of people with disabilities," he said.

Haukambe said the council will continue to foster strategic partnerships and consult broadly. "Regardless of the many challenges the council faces, the council managed to implement its key mandate, monitoring the implementation of the National Policy on Disability by the various offices, ministries and agencies while also expanding such to include the local and regional authorities as of January 2017," he said.

New board members are Regina Hausiku, Valentina Mulongeni, Edward Eliphas, Libonina Nawa, Katrina Iiyambo and Utarera Kandjou.

Other members are Walde Werner, Joseph Paulus, Beverly Somses, Kariiwe Kazonganga and Tuhafeni Shikomba.

The elected chairperson is Martin Tjivera of the Namibian Association of the Deaf with vice chairperson Merjam Sem of the Namibian Association of Differently Abled Women.