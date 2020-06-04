Namibia: Preacher Faces Extra Rhino Poaching Charge

A SELF-STYLED 'prophet' arrested last week after rhinoceros horns were allegedly found in his possession in Windhoek is facing a second weekend in jail and another court appearance - this time at Gobabis- at the start of next week.

Jackson Babi, who uses the title 'prophet' and is the founder of the House of Joy Ministries evangelical religious group in Windhoek, has to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court on a charge of hunting specially protected game on Monday, public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk informed magistrate Linus Samunzala in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The charge is connected to the poaching of two rhinos in the Gobabis district.

The carcasses of the animals were found on a farm in the Gobabis area on Tuesday last week. The animals' horns had been removed before the carcasses were found.

Van Wyk told the magistrate that a warrant for Babi's arrest had been issued by a magistrate at Gobabis, where he should appear in court on Monday.

The magistrate transferred his case to Gobabis, and ordered that he should be kept in custody in the meantime.

Babi (30) and a co-accused, Frizans Naululu Dumeni (25), were arrested in Windhoek on Wednesday last week, after two rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition were allegedly found at a house in the city's Kleine Kuppe area. They are charged with possessing or dealing in two rhino horns, possessing a hunting rifle and ammunition without a licence, and also a count of hunting specially protected game.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry of environment, Romeo Muyunda, the rhino horns, firearm and ammunition were found when police detectives were doing follow-up investigations in Windhoek after the arrest of four men who had allegedly offered two rhino horns for sale to an undercover police officer at Otjiwarongo on Tuesday last week.

The horns found at Otjiwarongo and in Windhoek are suspected to be linked to the poaching of the rhinos in the Gobabis area.

Babi and Dumeni were planning to apply for bail with their court appearance yesterday, but the bail application was put off due to the new development with the charge on which Babi has to be in court at Gobabis.

Defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, representing Babi, told the magistrate he was not abandoning the application, but only postponing it.

The case in which Babi and Dumeni are jointly charged has been postponed to 24 July, for further investigations to be carried out.

Dumeni, who is being represented by defence lawyer Kalundu Kamwi, and Babi are both remaining in custody.