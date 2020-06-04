Namibia: Man Arrested for Spreading Fake COVID-19 News

A MAN was arrested in Windhoek yesterday morning for spreading fake Covid-19-related news.

In a WhatsApp voice note, the man alleged that FP du Toit Transport employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Police commissioner Abner Agas confirmed yesterday that the man was apprehended and will be charged accordingly.

"We just arrested the suspect now. He will be fined N$2 000, because of the false information he published. He was arrested today here in Windhoek," Agas said.

The transport company yesterday laid criminal charges at the Windhoek Central Police Station against the suspect.

In the voice note the man is heard saying: "Hi, I am pretty sure that we are going into lockdown. I received a message from somebody who has a very close connection in Walvis Bay to do with these truck drivers and apparently all the Westbank (sic) and FP du Toit truck drivers have tested positive to Covid-19. So, expect another lockdown soon and that's all that I am saying. Sorry but that's just the reality, sleep well."

According to Stephan Terblanche, managing director of FP du Toit Transport, this information has caused a lot of reputational damage to the company and its employees.

"The guy has caused a lot of panic. I have received many calls from clients asking that our drivers not enter their premises for fear of contamination. Our drivers are even asked to remove FP du Toit-branded masks when visiting our clients. All of this is because of this guy who told the nation our drivers are positive," Terblanche said.

He said many of the drivers have requested to take leave, and those whose leave was declined because of the essential service they are rendering, have threatened to resign.

Spreading Covid-19-related fake news is a crime in Namibia in accordance with the Covid-19 state of emergency regulations.

It is punishable with a fine of up to N$2 000 or six months in prison.