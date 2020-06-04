Namibia: No Bail, Fishrot Case Postponed

AN ATTEMPT to persuade a magistrate to refuse another postponement of the Fishrot corruption case, in which ex-ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala and four co-accused have been charged, has failed.

In a ruling delivered in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, deputy chief magistrate Ingrid Unengu granted the state a postponement of the case to 28 August for more investigations.

With defence lawyers representing the six accused having objected to a further postponement of the matter for further investigations, the magistrate remarked it could not be said at this stage that a delay in the completion of the investigations was unreasonable.

She added, though, that "deliberate action must be taken by the state to ensure the finalisation of investigations in this case".

"Realistically speaking, in this case, it is both necessary and expedient to allow the postponement sought by the state," she said.

The postponement is not a final one for investigations to be carried out, the magistrate further said.

One of the accused in the case, former Investec Asset Management Namibia client director Ricardo Gustavo, also had to stomach a second refusal yesterday, with magistrate Johannes Shuuveni turning down an application by him to be granted bail after more than six months in custody.

Magistrate Shuuveni said in his opinion the chances of Gustavo absconding if released on bail were remote, and he would also not interfere with the investigation of the case if released.

However, the charges against him are very serious, involving a large amount of money, and long terms of imprisonment would be inescapable in the event of a conviction, the magistrate said.

With that taken into account, it would not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice to release Gustavo on bail, magistrate Shuuveni said.

Gustavo is the first of the accused in the Fishrot case to have applied to be released on bail.

In a related but separate case, the hearing of a bail application by the suspended chief executive officer of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia, Mike Nghipunya, is expected to start in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.

Esau, Shanghala, Gustavo, former Investec Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, Esau's son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi and an associate of Shanghala and James Hatuikulipi, Pius Mwatelulo, are charged with having been involved in a scheme in which Icelandic companies allegedly paid them at least N$103 million to get access to Namibian fishing quotas from 2014 to 2019.

They were arrested near the end of November last year, and are facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Nghipunya also made an appearance in an unrelated case in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

In that case, he is charged with culpable homicide, reckless or negligent driving and failing to report an accident in connection with an incident in which he allegedly disregarded a red traffic light in Windhoek on 16 August 2017, resulting in a collision in which a man lost his life.

Nghipunya's case was postponed to 24 November, with his trial to start then.