Namibia: Swakop Magistrate Refuses Recusal

SWAKOPMUND Regional Court magistrate Gaynor Poulton has turned down a request to step down from the trial of murder accused Jandré Dippenaar.

Dippenaar is prosecuted in connection with a fatal road accident in which six people were killed near Henties Bay in December 2014 killing.

Defence counsel Louis Botes applied for the magistrate's recusal when Dippenaar's trial resumed on Monday, after being postponed in September last year.

Botes argued the magistrate's impartiality in the matter was in question.

This after she said in September last year "for the court to come to a just sentence" she would allow the state to have an accident reconstruction expert return to the court to testify.

In her written record, however, Poulton used the words "just decision" instead of "just sentence".

Poulton said the use of "sentence" was a slip of the tongue.

"No one uses the words 'just sentence' at any point during a proceeding," Botes said on Tuesday.

"There is a big difference between these two words."

According to him, "sentence" suggests the court has already made up its mind regarding Dippenaar, which is an infringement of his right to a fair trial.

Public prosecutor Ethel Ndlovu said there was no evidence to support Botes' allegation, calling it a "generalisation".

She said the defence had nine months to lodge the recusal application, but waited until this week.

Poulton ruled on Tuesday that the application was "unfounded, unreasonable and not objectively justified".

She said since the trial started in 2015, and with several witnesses having testified in the matter, "there has never been any suggestion the court is biased".

Dippenaar is accused of speeding and driving recklessly, which resulted in his car crashing near Henties Bay with the rented tour vehicle of a German family on 29 December 2014.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Namibians Jan-Carel Horn, Dinah Pretorius and Charlene Schoombee, who were occupants of Dippenaar's vehicle, and German couple Markus and Stephanie Joschko and their daughter Alexandra Joschko.

Dippenaar and the German couple's then 16-year-old daughter, Antonia Joschko, were the only survivors.

Dippenaar has been charged with six counts of murder and charges of reckless or negligent driving, fraud and driving without a valid licence.

He has denied guilt, and the defence is arguing the accident occurred because the Joschkos' vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

The trial continues and Dippenaar is still out on bail.