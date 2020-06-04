Uganda: Shs30b Needed to Revamp Kilembe Mines Hospital

4 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moris Mumbere

Authorities at Kilembe Mines Hospital in Kasese District have said they need more than Shs30 billion to revamp the facility after several of its key equipment were destroyed by flash floods last month.

"We are just beginning afresh since several properties worth billions, including digital X-machine, oxygen concentrator, anesthesia machine, beds, mattresses, medical store, computers, stores, generator and its house, mortuary, toilets and a computerized system which we used while making accountabilities for the hospital were destroyed by flash floods," Dr Wafula Edward, the medical superintendent, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He added: "We urgently need at least a 10,000-litre water tank since the hospital needs a lot of water, a solar system, and a generator at our new site."

After the floods, the hospital was relocated to Kasese Town and is being hosted by the Catholic Church.

Dr Wafula said the hospital is currently operating under several challenges, including water shortage.

He, however, said only a few equipment, including some beds, have been recovered and several well- wishers have donated some beds, blankets and mattresses, which he said have enabled the hospital to operate amid all challenges.

On Tuesday, the hospital received 50 mattresses and 50 blankets from the local people of greater Kilembe villages, who were requested to support their hospital.

Dr Wafula said the hospital started operating in its new location last week, with at least 46 patients admitted. He urged the public to mobilise and donate whatever they have for the smooth running of the facility.

Mr Drake Bagyenda, who led the team of donors from Kilembe villages, said they have the urge to restore their hospital.

