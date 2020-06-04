Malawi: Over 30 Malawian Returnees Arrive From South Africa

4 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Over 30 Malawian returnees are expected to arrive in the country from South Africa this Thursday amid concerns that the returnees are also importing Covid-19

Some of the buses which brought the returnees from South Africa

.

National Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson Dr. John Phuka has confirmed that arrangements are in place to ensure that the returnees conform to all covid-19 government set preventive measures.

"There should be no cause for alarm because we will ensure that all strict covid-19 measures are followed when they arrive," he said.

At least 400 returnees bolted at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre where they were to be tested whilst five positive coronavirus patients escaped from Kameza isolation centre in Blantyre last week.

In the past 24 hours, the country has registered 11 new covid-19 cases and nine new recoveries and death still remains at four.

Of the new cases, five are truck drivers tested at Mwanza border whilst Ntcheu, Blantyre, Mangochi and Mzimba have reported a case each.

This means Malawi has now 369 cases out of which 305 are imported infections, 56 are locally transmitted whilst eight are still under investigation.

