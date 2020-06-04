Malawi: MEC Poll K8bn Deficit Worries Outgoing Commissioner

Outgoing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner has expressed worry that the commissioners are leaving behind a K8 billion deficit for the elections when their term of office expires on Friday.

Moffat Banda will need that money

Commissioner Moffat Banda said this on Thursday in Blantyre when he opened a workshop.

The election budget has been revised to K42 million to cover for covid-19 expenses.

"Donors pledged this money but later pulled out. MEC will need the K8 billion to hold the election effectively and efficiently," he said.

Spokesperson for Treasury Williams Banda said the government is struggling to raise revenue due to Covid-19 .

However, he said the money would be raised and given to MEC just on time before the election.

Political commentators have expressed doubt that the poll would be held on June 23 as president Peter Mutharika is yet to hire new commissioners for the MEC and the pollster is yet to identify a printer for ballot papers.

