Malawi: Atupele Takes DPP-Udf Campaign in Mbalachanda

4 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Running mate for the President Peter Mutharika in the fresh presidential elections, Atupele Muluzi on Thursday stormed rural hinterland of Mzimba district at Mbalachanda, as part of his campaign tour for DPP-UDF alliance to the Northern Region.

Atupele in Mbalachanda People in Mbalachanda listening to Atupele

"I am here for issues that benefit people not personal attacks and display of anger," said Atupele.

He said the DPP -UDF alliance is doing a lot of ground work engaging the voters and that they are confident of securing re-election of President Mutharika.

"Victory is certain and we are ready to continue the agenda of development and far much better this time around," he said.

Among others, Muluzi has promised that government will construct the Ezondweni-Mpherembe-Euthini Mbalachanda road.

He has also urged people to stop early marriages and gender based violence, apart from promising that people in the area will also have access to MEDEF loans.

Malawi is heading for the fresh presidential poll after both the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal found that the May 21 2019 elections were fraught with serious irregularities and ordered a fresh poll within 150 days from Feberuary 3 2020.

