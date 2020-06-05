Equatorial Guinea: WHO Representative for Equatorial Guinea Is Asked to Leave Country

press release

Brazzaville — The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Equatorial Guinea has informed the WHO Regional Office for Africa that its country head of office, Dr Triphonie Nkurunziza must leave Malabo as soon as possible. WHO finds the decision regrettable.

Dr Nkurunziza is an experienced health expert, leader and manager, who led the Regional Office's maternal health programme for many years and has served as Minister of Health in her own country. She has been leading WHO's work in Equatorial Guinea, including support to the COVID-19 response. WHO has every confidence in her competence, commitment and integrity.

There has been a misunderstanding over data, which WHO offered to clarify. WHO wishes to state that Dr Nkurunziza did not falsify COVID-19 figures.

WHO will continue to support Equatorial Guinea and the people of all Member States in the COVID-19 response, as well as on other priority health issues, in line with the International Health regulations (IHR). The organization is committed to improving the health of everyone and saving lives, everywhere and in all circumstances.