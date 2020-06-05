Libya - Pro-Government Forces Claim Victory in Siege of Tripoli

Google Maps
Aerial view of Tripoli via Google Maps.
4 June 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Forces loyal to the UN-backed government have pushed Khalifa Haftar's forces out of the Libyan capital, ending a months-long siege. Libyan officials said they are "determined to defeat the enemy" with the help of Turkey.

Forces loyal to the UN-backed government announced on Thursday an end to the siege of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"In these historic moments, we announce that all municipal boundaries of Tripoli have been liberated," said Mohamad Gnounou, a spokesman for forces supporting the UN-backed government.

Last year, general-turned-warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a successful offensive to capture the capital. While his forces managed to secure key victories, including the capture of Tripoli's international airport, he stopped short of occupying the city.

However, over the past month, pro-government forces have managed to clear our Haftar's forces, including recapturing the strategic international airport on the outskirts of Tripoli. Turkish drones played a crucial role in repelling Haftar's forces in recent weeks.

No ceasefire in sight

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj said pro-government forces would not end their struggle against Haftar's forces.

"Our fight continues and we are determined to defeat the enemy, impose state control on the whole of the homeland and destroy all those who jeopardize the construction of a civil, democratic and modern state," Sarraj said.

Turkey's entrance into the conflict has played a decisive role in favor of the UN-backed government.

Pro-government forces have managed to push Haftar's forces out of the city with the help of Turkish military hardware.

Erdogan has repeatedly called on Haftar, who has the backing of Russia, Egypt and the UAE, to lay down arms and end attacks on civilian targets.

"An individual who constantly threatens the future of Libya cannot have a representation capability at the table," said Erdogan. He described Haftar's state supporters as "the biggest obstacles to peace."

(AP, Reuters)

More on This
Pro-Government Forces Claim Victory in Siege of Libyan Capital
Turkey Threatens Retaliation Against Rebel Forces in Libya
Libyan Opposition Forces Announce Ramadan Ceasefire
Libya's Civil War Heats Up as Rivals Battle for Tripoli
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.