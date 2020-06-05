Kenya: No, I'm Not Mwendwa's Brother-in-Law, Mwachiro Says

4 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Herbert Mwachiro has rubbished off claims that he is related to current president Nick Mwendwa.

Through a statement, Mwachiro lashed out at reports that appeared in one of the locals dailies saying he is Mwendwa's brother-in-law to Mwendwa.

UNTRUE STORY

He said that he has only been in football administration with the FKF boss and the newspaper story is untrue.

"Nick Mwendwa and I are not, in any way, related through blood, marriage or kinship. We share a common passion for the game of football and in that light, a sense of brotherhood would be an apt descriptor," Mwachiro said.

Mwachiro, who is a former FKF Deputy CEO, insisted that he is banking on his experience to capture the seat and uplift the standards of football in the country.

RICH LEGACY

"Over the past 30 years, Herbert has built a rich legacy as an environmental scientist, a corporate sustainability champion, a quality assurance champion and a marketing and communication expert," he said in the statement.

"His decision to run for the FKF presidency is embedded in a deep desire to uplift the standard of football management in Kenya while creating a culture of sustainability in every facet of the sport. To this end, Herbert is tapping on his skills and network to deliver on this assignment."

Mwachiro is the latest to throw his hat into the ring for FKF's top job.

Other who have shown interest in unseating Mwendwa are his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, former Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye, former KFF vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda and businessman Steve Mburu.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.