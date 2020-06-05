Kenya: No, I'm Not Mwendwa's Brother-in-Law, Mwachiro Says

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Herbert Mwachiro has rubbished off claims that he is related to current president Nick Mwendwa.

Through a statement, Mwachiro lashed out at reports that appeared in one of the locals dailies saying he is Mwendwa's brother-in-law to Mwendwa.

UNTRUE STORY

He said that he has only been in football administration with the FKF boss and the newspaper story is untrue.

"Nick Mwendwa and I are not, in any way, related through blood, marriage or kinship. We share a common passion for the game of football and in that light, a sense of brotherhood would be an apt descriptor," Mwachiro said.

Mwachiro, who is a former FKF Deputy CEO, insisted that he is banking on his experience to capture the seat and uplift the standards of football in the country.

RICH LEGACY

"Over the past 30 years, Herbert has built a rich legacy as an environmental scientist, a corporate sustainability champion, a quality assurance champion and a marketing and communication expert," he said in the statement.

"His decision to run for the FKF presidency is embedded in a deep desire to uplift the standard of football management in Kenya while creating a culture of sustainability in every facet of the sport. To this end, Herbert is tapping on his skills and network to deliver on this assignment."

Mwachiro is the latest to throw his hat into the ring for FKF's top job.

Other who have shown interest in unseating Mwendwa are his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, former Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye, former KFF vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda and businessman Steve Mburu.