Rwanda: 'I'm Here to Win Trophies' - Midfielder Ngendahimana After Move to Kiyovu

Eric Ngendahimana has said that he looks forward to helping SC Kiyovu win titles following his two-year move from Rwanda Premier League rivals Police.

The midfielder completed the move at a reported Rwf6 million fee on Wednesday.

Ngendahimana, 32, had been at Police for the last six years and started for the men's senior national team as Rwanda and Congo-Brazzaville played out a goalless draw in a friendly match at Amahoro Stadium in February.

He joined Kiyovu as a free agent after Police did not offer him a contract extension.

"Everyone knows and respects SC Kiyovu as one of the biggest clubs we have [in Rwanda], I did not hesitate when they approached me," said the former Police skipper. "I want to win titles with the club, with my teammates we will do all we can to make it possible."

But, he also admitted: "It might be difficult in the first few days but I know I will deliver."

Ngendahimana is best remembered for his 85th minute solo strike as Police beat Rayon at fully packed Amahoro Stadium to win the 2015 Peace Cup - the club's only major silverware.

"I gave everything for the success of Police, and I bring the same energy to Kiyovu."

The former Musanze midfielder becomes the fourth big signing SC Kiyovu have made in the last two weeks, joining former Rayon Sports duo of goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and left-back Eric Irambona as well as Nigerian striker Samson Babua who was acquired from Sunrise.

Meanwhile, Times Sport understands that six players - Fiston Munezero, Kevin Lulu Okenge, Isiaka Nahimana, Mustafa Nsegiyumva, Patrick Ishimwe and Arafat Sibomana - will be released by the Mumena-based side in the coming days.

Kiyovu, who have also confirmed Olivier Karekezi as their new head coach, look to end their long trophy drought next season having won the last of their six league titles in 1993.