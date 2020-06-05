Nigeria: Sports Ministry Demands N10 Billion for Renovation and Upgrading of Facilities

For the umpteenth time, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has said it would require between N5billion to N10 billion to renovate and upgrade sporting facilities located across the country.

The Minister of Sports Mr. Sunday Dare in a statement issued yesterday by his Senior Special Media Adviser, Mr. Joshua Akaniji said his ministry is looking for special intervention funds from the federal government to carry out the renovations.

The Minister also revealed that approval has been given for the concession of the National stadium Surulere in Lagos State.

He said "Now we have concessions approval to concession the national stadium, Surulere and the process has been ongoing but it was delayed due to lack of concession advisers. We have been able to overcome that.

"In the next couple of weeks, we will have those who are interested in taking over the national stadium Surulere concession and hostel come forth and the normal process of concession will take place.

"We are also looking for special intervention funds of about 5- 10 billion Naira from the government that would enable us renovate and upgrade other sporting assets across the country."

In a related development, the Minister said the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will soon get a facelift as he stated that the final stage of the agreement with Dangote Group is almost concluded.

Dare also explained why the much talked about renovation of the sporting edifice by business mogul didn't commence immediately.

"Work will soon commence at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. We were on the verge of completing the documentation process, review contracting process for the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola Stadium before Covid-19 struck.

"Remember, it is a private company and they had to go through a lot of processes. They had to invite more than 8 different contractors. They have to visit the stadium, they have to turn in their bill of quantity and also sit on a review board.

"We must remember that we cannot force or accelerate the process because we are dealing with a well respected Nigerian who is bringing in his money without any plans to recoup anything to maintain the National Stadium.