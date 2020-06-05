Rwanda: We Cannot Allow COVID-19 to Do Double Damage - Kagame

4 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

President Paul Kagame has said that the world cannot accept the new coronavirus pandemic to cause double damage, calling on leaders from different sectors to support efforts aimed at developing needed vaccines.

Leaders of governments, business and the private sector met virtually to raise funds aimed at accelerating the work of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) to support the development of vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

Kagame told leaders at the UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit that it was critical that leaders do everything possible to stop the pandemic from causing double damage to the people.

"We cannot allow Covid-19 to do double damage by slowing our response to the preventable diseases that cost countless lives each year," he said in a video conference that convened 35 Heads of State and Government.

The Vaccine Alliance, backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation kicked off its operations in 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world's poorest countries.

Kagame said since its creation 20 years ago, Gavi has had a tremendous impact on global health, including in Rwanda.

"In partnership with Gavi, Rwanda has achieved 95 per cent coverage for the most common vaccine preventable diseases. As a result child mortality has continued to fall," he noted.

"Today, Covid-19 put the entire world at risk. A safe and effective vaccine would end the pandemic," Kagame said. "But achieving universal vaccine coverage will require unprecedented innovation in both scientific and manufacturing capacity."

The Vaccine Alliance said Thursday it raised $8.8 billion, which will help the organisation to immunise 300 million more children and save 8 million lives in countries where it works by 2025.

"This is a win-win strategy for all stakeholders, which has already proven for new pneumococcal vaccines, saving hundreds of thousands of lives," Kagame said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.