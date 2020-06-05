Malawi Army Recruits Super League Players, Boxers

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has recruited over 25 football players, most of whom are football players and will be deployed to military Super League sides across the country.

Nenani: Now soldier Anisha Bashir: Now soldier

The players, who were among the 785 recruits who have undergone basic military training for six months from November, 2019, are through with the training at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) and passed out on Thursday, 4th June ,2020.

Red Lions of Zomba get a lion's share of eight players from the recruitment as they welcome goal keeper NenaniJuwaya (formerly of Blantyre United, Tigers and Wanderers), Frank Mussa, William Msowoya, Steven Mussa, Raphael Banda, Noxy Saka, Mathews Banda and James Gondwe.

Kamuzu Barracks of Lilongwe gets seven players namely Gregory Nachipo from Blue Eagles, goal keeper Hastings Banda from Civil Service United, Steve Kanong'ona, Macdonald Msuku, Sam Gunda, Sammy Chiponda and midfielder Hastings Banda.

MAFCO Football Club will get Joseph Donsa, Aubrey Chafewa, ZikaniSichinga, YohaneMalunga, MayamikoMponda and Blessings Phiri.

Airborne Rangers which plays in the Chipiku sponsored central region second tier league welcomes three players namely Gift Kim, Dennis Raymond and Henry Maleka.

Moyale Barracks Football Club is the least beneficiary from the recruitment exercise as it only gets two players who were already playing for the club as civilians. The players are goalkeeper Simeon Harawa and WalusunguMdoka.

The recruitment exercise also roped in two female boxers into the Malawi Defence Force namely Anisha Bashir and Ruth Chisale and one male boxer in the name of Simeon Tcheta.

Assistant Coach for Moyale Barracks, Prichard Mwansa, has hailed the MDF for recruiting the players. Mwansa told Nyasa Times that military clubs will continue to be very strong.

"This was a very good initiative by the MDF and it will make MDF teams stronger. You should know that MDF values sports very much because it is one way of keeping the bodies of soldiers fit all the time.

"As for Moyale Barracks, we already had a strong team as we were winding up the past season and that is why we sent only two players to the training. These two players plus all those others will work hard in their teams because they now have a permanent job," remarked Mwansa.

