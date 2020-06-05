Malawians in Us Organizes Virtual Concert As Fundraiser for COVID-19 Ppes

4 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian organizations based in the United States of America, under the umbrella called Malawi Diaspora Network, will hold a virtual benefit concert on Saturday, June 6 as a fundraiser to buy personal protective equipment (PPEs) as support for Malawi's health workers on the frontline battle against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is being dubbed 'PPE4Malawi: Virtual Benefit Concert' to be held from 1pm-7pm ET (United States time) hosted online through popular streaming platforms -- Facebook, YouTube and Eventbrite.

A statement from the organisers says the virtual concert is a collective effort of Malawian talent of popular DJs and musicians based in the US as well as others in Malawi

"Some of the featured artists who will be providing unique performances specifically for the concert include musicians like Temwah, Suffix, Masauko Chipembere and Peter Mawanga and the Aramavi Movement among others.

"Also, on the line-up are some of Malawi's most popular DJs such as DJ E-Dub and DJ Kenoree and also includes a special appearance by one of the few Malawian female DJs, DJ Lana.

"These musicians represent some of the most cutting-edge artists in the country and they are lending their support towards this philanthropic effort," said the statement.

Viewers will be enthralled by encouraging words and appearances of guest speakers throughout the special event, who are all coming together in support of healthcare workers in Malawi.

Amongst the speakers to make special appearances as keynote speakers include Dr. Eliya Zulu, Ambassador Arikana-Quao, Deputy Ambassador Margaret Mwanza Gadabu, Tione Chilambe, Dr. Paul Zeleza and Lucy Mkandawire-Valhmu.

For contribution, people can go on GoFundMe: MDN COVID-19 PPEs for Healthcare Workers in Malawi.

"Contributions of any amount will help support healthcare workers working in stressful and under life threatening conditions," the organisers say.

The live stream via Facebook (Malawi Diaspora Network), You Tube (Southern African Connection's Channel) Eventbrite is free to register and the viewers will then receive a link to the livestreams.

One of the organisers, Sitinga Kachipande said they target to raise US$15,000 as a "minimum amount but the need is actually greater than that".

"If we can surpass this goal, it means that we can help more healthcare workers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are targeting to procure lifesaving PPEs like masks, gloves and gowns so that Malawi can act immediately and collectively in this pandemic response."

He said the Malawi Diaspora Network is a coalition of organizations registered with the US government and all are tax exempt.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.