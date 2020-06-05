Tanzania: '25 Received Peacocks to Make Butiama Attractive to Visitors'

THE 25 peacocks handed over to Mama Maria Nyerere by President John Magufuli recently will make Butiama more attractive to visitors.

Mr Madaraka Nyerere said this when speaking to journalists on behalf of his mother Mama Maria Nyerere a few days after receiving the peacocks.

"The President said he gave this gift of peacocks to ex-head of states to make their gardens beautiful. These are beautiful birds and I am sure Butiama will become more beautiful. We thank President Magufuli for the decision," the son of the Founding Father of the Nation said.

He said Mama Maria and the whole family of Mwalimu Nyerere and the clan of Chief Nyerere Burito were so grateful to the President for the gift.

He invited local and foreign visitors to start visiting Mwitongo and witness the attractions of the peacocks.

Mr Madaraka used the opportunity to announce the reopening of Mwitongo tourist activities which were suspended in April due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Mwitongo is now open and we welcome visitors to come and learn more about the history of Mwalimu and witness the gift of peacocks provided by President Magufuli," he said.

However, Mr Madaraka noted that all precautions against Covid-19, including wearing facemasks were observed as directed by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

"We ask visitors to wear facemasks and if they don't have, they can buy them at an affordable price," Mr Madaraka said.

Thus, Mwitongo is now open for every visitor who wishes to pay a courtesy call to the home of Mwalimu and the Mwalimu Nyerere Museum which is equipped with rich and historical collections on Mwalimu.

He described Mwitongo as a potential historical and cultural tourism destination in the country.

"Thus, the presence of the peacocks will help sustain the history of the Father of the Nation," he said.

People visiting Mwitongo have also an opportunity to see the unique grave of Mwalimu Nyerere and his residence.