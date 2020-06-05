Tanzania: Kudos League Return in Home-Away Basis

IT is a highly commendable return of live matches in home and away format that will see the light of day on June 13th as the Premier League picks up from where it left off before the hiatus.

Hoping to see all the beauties of the league, but with strict adherence to safety rules, the entire football fraternity is keen to see an entertaining resumption.

Most thrilling, however, is to see the games accommodating the fans and not behind closed doors. This is good for our football fans and players since the absence of fans creates a strong void in the atmosphere.

But we still warn that the safety of players and other stakeholders must be foolproof when re-starting the Premier League in mid-June since we care about their safety.

Since it will allow fans or supporters, but in sparsely placed, this can't guarantee the safety of players, officials and fans themselves, therefore we insist the parties involved to strictly observe preventive measures as directed by the government and the health experts.

We are obliged to caution sports personalities to be fully alert during their matches and after playing since the decrease in number of covid-19 victims doesn't mean the scare is over.

Sports personalities have so far been deeply affected after missing countless events during the hiatus, most notably the Premier League and high appealing foreign leagues, hence they should handle the resumption carefully.

But still, we would like to see the return of the league being conducted in the way we have been doing since March 17th this year by ensuring safety of players and audience by staying at homes and watching the match via television coverage for those who don't go to arenas.

We insist on proper application of the safety and preventive measures since the government decision and sports organizers to plan a safe return of the league should continue to serve its purpose.

Put into consideration that avoiding huge gatherings was wisely decided because a big gathering of people can put many people at COVID-19 risk.

We salute all sports bodies engaged in one way or another in the fight against Covid-19 and the return of the league.

We end up thanking the government and sports bodies for realizing the danger of the COVID-19 and for joining a campaign to fight the further spread of deadly virus.