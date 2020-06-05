Angola: COVID-19 - Imported Biosafety Items Near 380 Tons

Luanda — At least 315 tons of assorted biosafety and hospital items of an overall 380 tons purchased by the Angolan government from China to prevent and fight the covid-19 pandemic have until now arrived in the country.

This follows the 10th National Airline (TAAG)'s flight that has thus brought in 83 percent of the stuffs imported by Angolan government from China, comprising 260 ventilators, more than two thousand intensive care beds and other items.

Of the biosafety and hospital items so far received, 25 tons arrived Thursday morning in Luanda, in an operation witnessed by the secretary of State for Hospitals, Leonardo Inocêncio, Angop learned.

According to the official, the Health Ministry has until now deployed biosafety and hospital materials to about 95 percent of the country's 18 provinces.

Angop learned that Angola has entered Thursday the fourth running day without a new positive case of covid-19, having instead reported the recovery of one more patient in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number until now to 19.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing Thursday evening in Luanda, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said the country remains with 86 positive cases of covid-19, four deaths and 63 active patients, one with special care needs.

1.160 persons are under investigation, while another 1.006 are in institutional quarantine, the official also stated.