Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports One More Recovery

4 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — One more covid-19 patient in Angola has recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing to 19 the total number, Angop learned Thursday in Luanda.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, Angola remains with its 86 positive cases of covid-19 unchanged for the last four days in a row.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing, the official said Angola also remains with four deaths and 63 active patients, one of whom with special care needs.

Mufinda stated as well that 1.160 persons are under investigation, while another 1.006 are in institutional quarantine.

